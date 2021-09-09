Gulf County escaped inmate captured

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The second Gulf County inmate that escaped on Tuesday was captured in Calhoun County around 7 p.m.

Chad Johnson, 43, was captured Thursday evening in an area south of Blountstown in Calhoun County, according to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Gulf County Sherrif Mike Harrison, multiple law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties assisted in locating Johnson. The Leon County Aviation Unit used infrared technology to locate Johnson at an abandoned house in Calhoun County, where he was believed to be staying for the past few days.

Johnson was arrested and taken to Calhoun County Jail.