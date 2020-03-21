Gulf County closes beaches for seven days

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf County Commission ordered beaches to be closed for seven days Friday night.

They unanimously voted to pass the emergency ordinance.

“This is probably one of the last things we want to do, but we are facing the unknown. The thing that we are dealing with is way above our pay grade,” Gulf County Commissioner Sandy Quinn said. “We got to continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC because we are trying to do the best we can to keep this thing out of our community and do the best we can to keep our people healthy and safe.”

The commission will meet reassess at a later date.

