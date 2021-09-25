Gulf County Chamber of Commerce hosts annual “PortOberfest”

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Fall was in the air in Downtown Port St. Joe on Saturday.

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce hosted the “Wurst Fest In The Joe” otherwise known as “PortOberfest.”

“It’s Oktoberfest and it’s time to start… it’s fall, so you gotta have brats and beers,” said a local resident, Scott Dewees.

The festival aims to bring the community out and spend time with other people all the while enjoying German beer and bratwurst.

But the event wasn’t just for Port St. Joe residents, Panama City resident Gary Pope traveled for the festival.



“I’m out here displaying some of my artwork and enjoying some new music and some of the festivities they are having here today,” Pope said. “Art has been one of my first loves since I was in high school and I continue to do art now. I like to come out here and display my stuff and share my artwork with other people.”

“PortOberfest” had everyone in the mood for fall with local vendors selling Kettlecorn and Mexican Street Corn, live music from local artists, and of course, beer.

Dewees said the day was well spent with friends.

“It’s great…friends and neighbors are here with us and it’s going to be a great day,” Dewees said.