Gulf Coast State College hosts “Super Saturday”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College opened its doors Saturday to returning and prospective students for a “one-stop-shop” for spring semester registration.

Representatives from departments such as advising and enrollment services, joined student organizations to showcase the school’s programs.

While the spring semester doesn’t begin until January 6th, the staff have already seen the excitement from students.

“I think everybody’s looking forward to the spring semester, and that’s wonderful. Things have been different since Hurricane Michael and we’re glad to see the enthusiasm [and] the students are excited to come back in the spring,” Merissa Hudson, associate director of enrollment services, said.

There is still time to register for spring classes, you do not need to be enrolled in the fall to begin in the spring.

“Spring is a wonderful opportunity to start. In fact, any student can start at any time,” Hudson said. “Fall is when we get most of our high school students because they are recent graduates, but spring is just as good a time as any, so come on down,” said Hudson.

For more information regarding enrollment at Gulf Coast State College, click here.