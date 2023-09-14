PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Colleges from all around the country were recruiting in Gulf Coast State College’s gymnasium on Thursday night.

But they weren’t looking for basketball players.

Gulf Coast held it’s annual college fair on Thursday.

Fifty colleges from across the United States set up shop to talk to hundreds of local students about their school and cirriculum.

The event gives students the chance to find out what each school has to offer and how they compare to each other.

Executive Director of Recruitment, Jason Hedden says this is one of Gulf Coast’s most important events each year.

“It’s a great opportunity for local high school students to see the wealth of opportunities that are available to them at the college level,” Hedden said. “Of course, we’d love for everybody to stay local, go to Gulf Coast first, but we know that’s not everyone’s path. What’s more important to us is that students find out what their options are and choose what’s right for them.”

If you’re interested in attending Gulf Coast, you can schedule a campus tour, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

