PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several hundred Gulf Coast State College students walked the stage on Friday at the Sheraton Golf and Beach Resort.

The college celebrated its 63rd commencement exercises.

Gulf Coast graduated nearly 1,000 students over the last year in associate, bachelor, and certificate degree programs.

Friends and family members watched as about 350 of those students participated in the graduation ceremonies.

Bay County currently does not have an indoor facility large enough to accommodate all of the graduates and their guests under one roof.

So the college held two ceremonies, one at 10:00 on Friday morning and another at 2:00 Friday afternoon.