Gulf Coast State College donates medical supplies to help hospitals fight COVID-19 pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A Bay County college took action to help better combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

With students out of classrooms and supplies not being used, Gulf Coast State College donated personal protective equipment to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. Gulf Coast State College president Dr. John Holdnak explained that the supplies were pulled from an array of programs and not just medical.

“This is from just about every program we have including some programs that are not in the Health Sciences area. We have some of the nitrile gloves that were being used by one of our Manufacturing Technology, Engineering Technology programs. When they are making up things out of carbon fiber they don’t want the resin to get on their hands so they have gloves, we’ve taken gloves from just about every program that we have,” noted Dr. Holdnak.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center CEO Brad Griffin said that currently the hospital isn’t facing a disruption in their supply chain but the donation will greatly help them prepare for the patients to come.

“We do have conservation strategies in place, where we’re trying to make the best use of PPE. We’ve reached out to certain community partners like Gulf Coast State College, who are bringing in additional supplies for us for those patients that might be coming in the future,” explained Griffin.

He also emphasized the need for the supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Gloves, drapes, gowns, masks, face shields, all those things our staff use those to take care of patients with respiratory infections and diseases like the COVID virus. They use them everyday taking care of patients that come into the hospital so you want to use them, change out between patients and so that’s why there is so much use of these supplies. Community donations like this are just greatly appreciated,” said Griffin.

Gulf Coast State College plans to donate more supplies to two other hospitals in Bay County and to one in Gulf and Franklin counties.