Gulf Coast State College adds funding for scholarships

GCSC received money for scholarships from the Florida College System Foundation.

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — It may now be cheaper for students interested in attending Gulf Coast State College to attend.

On Thursday Gulf Coast State College announced recent donations of over $14,000 that will be used for scholarships.

The money comes from the Florida College System Foundation, which works with statewide companies to fund tuition for students interested in their industry.

Gulf Coast State College President Dr. John Holdnak said the donations are matched with local money, to supply the scholarships.

“That money is matching money. We match it up with money we raise locally to provide scholarships for students, given the criteria that they give us. For instance one of them is related to the medical field.”

Holdnak said a local hospital is supplying that scholarship, for students interested in becoming nurses.