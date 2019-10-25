Gulf Coast Regional partners with DEA for drug take-back event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to get drugs out of the community, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for a take-back day.

The event designed to get expired or prescription drugs that are no longer needed out of homes and disposed of properly.

Officials with Gulf Coast Regional say the pills can have bad side effects when expired or if they fall into the wrong hands.

Getting them out of medicine cabinets hopefully will also help the opioid epidemic decrease in our area.

“This is an opportunity to make sure that those medications are not getting into the wrong hands. There is a great number of people of all ages even the young kids to older patients, you would not expect to be addicted to medications,” said Gulf Coast Regional Pharmacy Director Michelle Franklin.

Anyone who is wanting to drop off any unwanted pills can do so from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials will be set up outside the Diagnostics Building located at 2024 State Street in Panama City.

The following Walmart locations will also be participating in the event:

Walmart Supercenter, 725 N. Tyndall Parkway, Callaway

Walmart Supercenter, 2101 S. Highway 77, Lynn Haven

Walmart Supercenter, 10270 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach

Walmart Supercenter, 15495 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach

What is collected will be turned over to the DEA for disposal.

If you miss the event, you can always drop off the prescription drugs at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 3421 Highway 77.