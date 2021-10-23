Gulf Coast Medical looked to collect hundreds of pounds of opioids in drug take-back

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center collected unused and expired drugs from residents on Saturday. 

The drug take-back was an effort to take unused drugs and opioids that may be lying in people’s homes, and destroy them through the D.E.A. 

“It’s a big event, mainly because there’s a lot of people who have a lot of drugs in their medicine cabinets or around their houses that they don’t use anymore, that are expired,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Marc Tochterman said. “And we don’t want them to throw them down the toilet because that messes up the water system because the guys can’t get that stuff out of the water.”

By bringing drugs to Gulf Coast Regopma; Medical Center on Saturday, community members kept them out of the hands of people they were not intended for. 

“We’re trying to keep them away from the children,” Tochterman said. “And away from people who have a problem with addiction. And if they’re not sitting around the house people can’t get to them. So take what you need and bring the rest to us and we’ll destroy it for you.”

So far in 2021, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to around 200 drug overdoses, including 27 fatalities

“Bay County we do have a huge overdose problem,” Payam Parchamazad, a Gulf Coast Pharmacy Supervisor said. “And it’s not so much expired medication but it is medication that is not prescribed to that person.”

