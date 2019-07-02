Gulf Coast Jam preparing for show, new goal

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2019 Gulf Coast Jam is less than two months away, and this year’s festival has a bigger purpose- helping the Panhandle.

“We want people to go 850 Strong, Panhandle Strong. It’s all coming to have a party, it’s all coming to have a big time, ticket sales are going great but it’s truly about bringing awareness back to our Panhandle,” executive producer Rendy Lovelady said.

This year’s headliners are Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Kid Rock. Several other artists will also be performing throughout the event. In addition to the artists, Lovelady wants to bring national attention back to the area.

“Our prayer is that we can wake up the rest of the world back to what happened for Hurricane Michael because it feels like as soon as it was over with, the rest of the tragedy struck and everybody forgot about our category five,” he said.

Lovelady says ticket sales are going well, and some of the money will come right back to Florida.

“We’re gonna take $10 a ticket, and give it to the local community trying to just really breathe life back into it,” he said.

Tickets are still available for the event, which takes place over Labor Day weekend. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.