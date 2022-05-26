PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is just a week away. Promoters began preparing the venue at Frank Brown Park earlier this week.

Rain has delayed the setup for the concert.

“As it is in Florida, we always have our Floridian showers,” Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said. “So a couple days of first starting to set up it’s been a little wet. But as you can see it hasn’t stopped us.”

Lovelady said the rain has delayed construction by two days. He said crews are building tents and concert stages between rainstorms.

“You just sit and when the lightning moves you start working,” Lovelady said. “And when the lightning comes back we stop working.”

Lovelady said the main tents are already built. It normally takes 10 days to set up for the concert.

“I mean the bottom line is that all our team is dedicated to getting it done. So if we got to work through the night we work through the night,” Lovelady said. “The reality is a human being can only do so much before they need a break.”

Panama City Beach Councilmembers said Gulf Coast Jam is one of the biggest tourist attractions annually.

“Well it attracts even more people to our beach over the weekend and it’s going to be good for our restaurants,” Councilmember Mary Coburn said. “And for shopping as people get out and wander around and spend money and really enjoy our community while they’re here for the event.”

Gulf Coast Jam is still selling tickets for the event.