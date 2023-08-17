PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast Jam promoters say they’re close to crowd capacity at Frank Brown Park and are considering higher ticket prices.

The 4-day country music festival is preparing for its 11th year in 2024. This year’s show in June sold out back in December, and organizers are projecting another sell-out in 2024. Despite the smaller venue, they say they have no plans to change sites, but ticket prices may increase in the future.

“You want to keep the quality of your event, your fan experience at that level to where everybody feels like they’re comfortable, they’re not packed in too tight and it’s all exciting,” said Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. “We talked about it, about different options, but the reality is we feel like the number we’re at right now is a safe number where we feel comfortable. We feel like everybody had a good experience last year.”

Prices will remain the same for the 2024 show. Headliners are Morgan Wallen, Jellyroll, and Cody Johnson.