Gulf Coast Jam full line-up announced

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady announced the music festival’s full line-up on Thursday.

Gulf Coast Jam is scheduled for September 4-6 at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.

This announcement comes after the three headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan were announced a week ago.

Cody Jinks, Joe Nichols, Lindsay Ell, Jon Langston, CJ Solar and Frank Ray are scheduled for Friday, September 4th.

Cole Swindell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jordan Davis, Tenille Townes, Shy Carter and Alex Hall are set for Saturday.

The festival’s final day on Sunday includes Brothers Osborne, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Ryan Hurd, Shelly Fairchild and the Pepsi Southern Original winner.

Tickets for Gulf Coast Jam are available now here.

