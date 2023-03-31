PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College commemorated the life and legacy of a long-time employee and community leader.

On Friday morning, college officials dedicated the navigation center to Leon Miller.

Miller worked for the college for 30 years, serving as a counselor and associate basketball coach for Gulf Coast.

He also mentored countless young people as they pursued their educational and career dreams.

His wife, Lois Miller, said her husband spent his life trying to make Gulf Coast and the community, a better place.



“He put his heart into Gulf Coast, he dearly loved Gulf Coast, he loved the students at Gulf Coast.”

Leon Miller truly was a leader.

He taught history at Rosenwald High School, became the first black city commissioner in Lynn Haven, organized Lynn Haven’s first Black History Month program and was a spiritual leader in his church.