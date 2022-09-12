BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is gearing up to host its inaugural Fund Run and 5K on Saturday at Gulf Coast State College.

Registration is currently open, check-in for this event begins Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

The 5K begins at 8:00 a.m. and the one-mile fun run begins at 8:30 a.m.

It costs $30 to participate in the Fund Run, $45 to compete in the 5K, and $150 to register as a team of four. If you are a student at Gulf Coast State College it will only cost you $20, just use the promo code student20.

Proceeds from the event fund the Gulf Coast Guarantee scholarship which provides $1,400 a year to current Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County high school graduates who apply for the program.

For more information on how to register, click here.