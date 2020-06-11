Gulf Coast Childrens Advocacy Trauma Center broke ground for renovations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —The Gulf Coast Childrens Advocacy Trauma Center finally broke ground on Thursday for renovations after Hurricane Michael.

The GCCAC will open its trauma center in in a few months, and it will be located at 303 Magnolia Avenue, right beside Magnolia Park in Panama City.

Lauren’s Kids non-profit and Ashbritt Environmental Foundation have helped collect a network of donors to support the renovation of the trauma center. The goal is to provide a more private environment, quite different then the temporarily locations they have been using.

Lauren Book, Founder of Lauren’s Kids says this building will provide much needed services.

“We wanted and needed to engage and wanted to make sure that kids, or survivors didn’t have to go to therapy in a parking lot,” Book said. “That there was going to be a safe place for them to be. And that is where this project was born. And it has taken longer than we would have liked.”

While respecting COVID-19 guidelines, attendees were excited to still celebrate this long awaited day since 2018.

Bikers Against Child Abuse even lent a hand, rather their motorcycles, to help tear down the brick façade.

Lori Allen the Executive Director at GCCA said this will be a nearly million dollar renovation project that will be a welcomed space to those who need hope and healing.



“We have victims when they start at the CAC but when they leave through all the services that we are able to provide, they are thriving survivors,” Allen said. “We see that everyday. so the services that will happen at this location are vital to being able to really have productive individuals that in turn, turn around and help others. It really is an incredible journey to watch”.

The renovations to the trauma center will be documented in Lauren’s Kids’ new awareness television program, The Journey Home.





