GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The chairman of the Gulf County School Board is under investigation after he was charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking by Lynn Haven police.

Dennis McGlon allegedly waited for a woman at her workplace on Aug. 12. Once the victim left work and went home, the arrest report said McGlon followed her home. She then repeatedly asked McGlon to leave.

Once McGlon was arrested he signed into Lynn Haven Police’s log book as ‘Donald Duck.’ His police report lists that as an alias.

McGlon’s next court hearing is set for November 15.

Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton said the incident is under investigation by law enforcement.

“We are aware of the incident, and it is presently under investigation,” Norton said in a statement to News 13. “We are not able to comment at this time.”