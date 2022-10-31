Bay County, Fla. (WMBB) — Many people plan to dress up and go out trick-or-treating on Halloween. It’s fun but it can be dangerous if you’re not careful.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office gave some safety tips to keep in mind this Halloween night.

It’s important to stay in groups, only go to houses where the porch light is on, and avoid homemade goods and candy.

Lieutenant Andy Husar said if you’re taking your small children out to trick-or-treat, then make sure to hold their hand at all times.

“Halloween’s a fun time. It’s a lot of candy. It’s a lot of excited kids,” Husar said. “A split-second misdirection or decision could result in injury or you know everything changes for you for the rest of your life.”

The Lieutenant suggests wearing clothing with reflection on it or bringing a flashlight.

He said it’s also important to check your kids’ candy. Throw away any open packaging or wrappers that look tampered with.

There are going to be extra sheriff’s deputies around Bay County on Halloween night.

They will be more heavily patrolling popular trick-or-treating areas.