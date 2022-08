PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts defeated his political opponent Tuesday night to be elected as the state representative for Bay County.

Griffitts was elected by a two-to-one margin with 19,372 votes (66 percent) to Brian Clowdus’s 9,780 (34 percent) votes.

This is a developing story and we will have more information, including interviews from Griffitts and Clowdus later tonight.