Grieving mother says she lives with her PTSD every day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sidran institute estimates one of 13 people in the US will develop PTSD in their lifetime.

Terri Braa has been dealing with PTSD since her son, Justin Meier died of a gunshot wound in 2004.

Braa said the situation that transpired around her son’s death caused her a great deal of trama, one that she still deals with every single day.

Braa said she’d rather people talk about the trauma than pretend like it doesn’t exist.

“People don’t know what to say, they don’t know what to say to you so they don’t say anything in fear of saying something wrong,” Braa said. “I would rather you say something to me. And it might make me laugh, it might make me cry but you remember Justin and you said something to me and that’s what is important.”

Braa said she’s no expert but she 16 years later, she feels like she knows a thing or two about the disorder.

“Find a constructive way to deal with your PTSD,” Braa said. “Reach out and get help.”

Braa said she’d love to have more answers about her son’s death but in the end, it doesn’t really matter.

“It just shouldn’t have happened,” Braa said.

Braa and other parents who ahve lost a child have poured their hearts into a recent project they’ve named, The Childrens Memorial Garden.

The garden will serve as a place for parents to go to remember their child in a positive atmosphere.

It’s located at Kinsual Park in Lynn Haven and the grand opening is this coming Saturday at 10 am.