Greyhound Bus Station rolling out of downtown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Greyhound Bus Station located on Harrison Avenue will soon be a thing of the past.

A local businessman bought the property from the transportation business, forcing the buses to park in another place.

After starting the process about a year and a half ago, Jay Trumbull Sr. closed on the purchase Monday.

“My family has owned the property next door since the 1950s. Greyhound got a little bit more motivated after the hurricane hit and it just worked out,” Trumbull said.

Greyhound will operate on Harrison Avenue for another six months or so before Trumbull’s team moves in.

“We’re not going to tear the building down. It’s a great building. It survived the hurricane basically. We’re going to put a new roof on it and then start exploring opportunities on what we can do for remodeling it.”

He says though, plans are not set in place for the facility.

“We’re going to either use it for offices, it could be a restaurant, there’s just a number of things we can do with it.”

Trumbull says while Hurricane Michael was devastating, it also gave the area an opportunity to bring change.

He says he’s excited to see how Panama City rebuilds and he wanted to be apart of the revitalization.

“With the brewery going in, there’s a lot of things happening downtown and I think that’s going to start moving north to this area of downtown so the building across the street’s being remodeled, there’s all kind of activity here and personally, our family is enthused about downtown Panama City and what it’s going to be.”

Officials with Greyhound say they are not prepared to release their plans for a new location at this time.