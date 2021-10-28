Greg Wilson, former state attorney candidate, innocent in workers compensation fraud trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former State Attorney candidate Greg Wilson was found innocent on Thursday for worker’s compensation fraud.

Wilson’s trial took place over two days.

“This is clear to this court that there is reasonable doubt here and that there is no way that the state has met its burden beyond and to the exclusion to every reasonable doubt,” Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells said. “Therefore the defendant must be found not guilty.”

Most criminal cases take place in front of a jury. However, Wilson waived his right to a jury and instead elected to have a bench trial in front of the judge.

Wilson’s company, Greg Wilson Law Firm worked under Erosion Control Specialists which oversaw debris cleanup in Lynn Haven after Hurricane Michael.

While Erosion Control Specialists oversaw the entire project, Wilson hired, fired and employed a team that reported to him. He also signed their paychecks. However, David White, the owner of Erosion Control Specialists oversaw everyone.

“I thought at first, ok I’m an employee, now I’m thinking no I’m an independent contractor. Just like the guys I was supervising,” Wilson said.

Judge Wells ruled that Wilson was not the employer and was therefore not required to have worker’s compensation insurance for the people he hired.

During the trial, it was revealed through discovery that Erosion Control Specialists (ECS) did not provide worker’s compensation insurance for its subcontractors.

Since Wilson was not found guilty, he did not violate his probation. While the trial took place, an evidentiary hearing also happened to determine whether he had violated probation when he was arrested.

However, since Wells found Wilson not guilty, he did not violate probation.

His probation is scheduled to end on November 4.