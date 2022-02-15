LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — After months spent rebuilding, Grease Pro on Ohio Avenue in Lynn Haven is finally reopening.

Mason Mata said he feels nostalgic standing in the newly rebuilt facility.

Mata was working as the assistant manager in April 2021 when a tornado destroyed the Grease Pro shop.

“I was there when they were building it, you know,” Mata said. “I walked through it, there was no roof on it, everything was, you know, demolished. So, it’s very nice to see it up and going.”

It didn’t take long after the tornado for Mata to land a job at another Grease Pro down the street.

But he said he will never forget what he, his coworkers, and even a customer endured that windy day.

“We just heard tons of destruction, you know. The doors coming down landing on the truck that was in there,” Mata said. “It was scary for a minute but we really didn’t have time to be scared.”

Grease Pro’s new manager, Joshua Sweatman said he can’t wait to serve the community in this new facility.

“I’m looking forward to, you know, the basic needs,” Sweatman said. “Their, you know, oil filters, wipers, and we’ll have a service center open soon and we can help out with belts and brakes and you know, small stuff like that.”

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting will be on Thursday at 1 p.m.