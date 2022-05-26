PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Some Gulf County residents are upset over the effect of this week’s rains on the graves of their loved ones.

Flooding around the Forest Hill Cemetery off Twine Road in Port St. Joe, caused some of the caskets to float out of their vaults and break through the ground.

News 13 noted at least 4 graves that were damaged.

Bystanders tell us this happens whenever there are heavy rains and flooding.

If you have a relative buried in Forest Hill, you may want to check on their gravesite and see if it to was impacted.