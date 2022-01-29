PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Grand Slam Sports Tournament held its 18th annual conference on Saturday.

Around 130 organizers from around the southeast showed up for the conference.

“This being our 18th year and having that first conference with seven people in my garage in my home in Georgia,” Grand Slam Owner Larry Thompson Jr. said. “And now having 130 people from all over the country come in and celebrate what we have accomplished, and work on what we’re going to accomplish in the years to come is very gratifying.”

The tournament brings hundreds of baseball teams to Panama City Beach every year to compete at Frank Brown Park.

“Grand slam is just crucial, crucial to Panama City Beach and we’re a sports destination. We built with Larry, started with him 18 years ago and here we are today,” TDC Chairman Steve Bailey said. “The economic impact he has of our destination is just what keeps us growing and keeps us growing.”

Last year Grand Slam created $30 million in revenue for Panama City Beach. 30,000 hotel rooms were sold to people visiting the beach for the Grand Slam tournaments.

“It allows us to be able to put back into our community,” Bailey said. “Be able to keep the beaches the way they are for our locals, be able to have sports facilities and keep growing the sports facilities.”

New baseball fields will soon be added throughout Bay County. Once they are built, Grand Slam will be able to host more than 400 teams.