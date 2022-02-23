MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Grand Ridge man in his early twenties is accused of shooting and killing a teenager at Porter Park back in 2020.

Steven Mantecon is on trial for first-degree murder after serving a year and a half in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

“I start hearing shooting, I hear glass busting, I hear people like hollering,” Witness Gavin Tucker Moody said. “I duck down and I go to stand up and I hear people hollering ‘Blake!’ and he [Mantecon] was flooring it out like he was leaving.”

Mantecon and Blake Cain were at what they call a ‘truck rally.’

Witnesses said they had been in an ongoing argument and decided over Snapchat to settle it face-to-face.

“He told Blake to follow him,” Gavin Moody said. The plaintiff asked, “And did Blake do that?” to which Gavin replied, “No.”

Moody said Mantecon left the truck rally many teenagers were hanging out at. But 10 to 20 minutes later, he allegedly showed back up.

This time with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

“And what does Blake do when Mantecon pulls back up,” the plaintiff asked. “He [Cain] hadn’t got in the truck yet so he throws his hands up and says ‘What’re we doing?’ and that’s when he [Mantecon] pulls the gun out and shoots him,” Witness Austin Moody said.

Some witnesses claim to have heard more than 20 gunshots.

Day two of the trial resumes Wednesday morning at approximately 8 o’clock.

Jurors are slated to hear from law enforcement and more witnesses.

The judge said they are a little behind after Tuesday’s testimony. She expects it to wrap up Friday.