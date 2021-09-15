Grand opening of the Radisson oceanfront hotel

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – The Radisson Hotel had its grand opening Wednesday afternoon.

Since its soft opening in April, the hotel has been very busy, and everyone at the grand opening believes it will continue to be a socio-economic benefit to the community.

“What helps us even more here on Panama City Beach is having these national brands that way if you are a Radisson member wherever you are in the world, you click on Radisson you find Panama City Beach as well its another way to market and extend Panama City Beaches reach and where it gets to,” said Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon.

The Radisson is an upscale hotel chain known for its amenities.

“The luxury beds, the sheeting, the beautiful bathrooms are something that every room has, and as we said before, is not only luxurious but all the rooms look out to the beach,” said Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing Missy Sparks. “We also have the food and beverage element to this hotel which a lot of the hotels here do not have.”

The hotel offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner from the restaurant next door, or meals can be prepared in-suite, which are equipped with kitchens.

The resort is centrally located to most of the premier attractions along the beach and is following all

CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, so visitors can feel as safe as possible during their stay.