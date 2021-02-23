Grand jury charges two with embezzling millions from a local bank

BAY COUNTY, Florida (WMBB) — Two people are facing federal indictments for their role in reportedly embezzling millions of dollars from a local bank.

According to an arrest affidavit, from October 2006 to August 2019, Jennifer Woods worked at Centennial Bank in Panama City in a variety of positions, including as commercial loan officer.

During that time Woods allegedly began to issue unauthorized loans to Jeffery Cannon while receiving a commission for some of those loans.

Centennial Bank discovered the loans in July 2019. Woods resigned August 2, 2019.

It is estimated Woods and Cannon embezzled over $3,490,474 from the bank.

