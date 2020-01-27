Grammar School placed on National Register

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For months, officials have been working to get one of the oldest Panama City buildings national recognition.

The Panama Grammar School was built over 100 years ago and still sits on the corner of Harrison Avenue and 7th Street.

In November, the building received state approval on and then moved toward national approval.

Kevin Wattenbarger, the Senior Commercial Real Estate Advisor confirmed on their Facebook page the building was approved to be on the National Register of National Places by the United States Department of the Interior.

Last time News 13 spoke with Wattenbarger, he says the owners were thinking of making the building into townhome-style apartments and single-family residences.

