WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want to enjoy one of Freeport’s most popular parks, you better hurry.

Grady Brown Park will be temporarily closing on Monday.

The county will use the closure to complete the final phase of the park’s construction.

For the next five months, Walton County will be completing its third and final phase of improvements to Grady Brown Park.

Those plans include dredging the basin an additional five feet and adding a retention wall.

The park opened in October 2019, so they are eager to finally finish.



“It’s proven itself as being an extremely popular park, you can’t go by here without seeing a ton of people,” Walton County Engineer Gregory Graham said. “This phase of it is to complete the overall plan. It took several years to get the permits to do this phase. Unfortunately, we would’ve liked to do it at the very onset, but it was a long permit process.”

They will also add channel markers to help guide the boats into the basin and back to the boat ramp.

“Currently there are some issues with folks that don’t know how to navigate the waters quite right and this will clearly define the channel to get back into the boat ramp and it will actually be lit up too,” Graham said. “There will be an 80-foot flag pole that will be out there on the point, that will be lighted so it will be a nice beacon for people coming back at night from the bay.”

Once they are finished there will also be more beach areas for people to enjoy.

Graham said they hate to completely shut down the park, but they don’t want to put children at risk.



“The first thing the contractor will do is put a turbidity curtain to keep turbidity out of the bay, and that’s pretty much going to shut down the boat ramp and there will be trucks coming in and out of the park so we don’t really want children, it’s going to be a construction site so it’s safer to shut it down,” Graham said.

This phase costs $1.2 million.

The funding is coming from half-cent sales tax surplus revenue, used to build the U.S. Highway 331 Bridge.



“We are excited about starting and bringing on the last phase of this park,” Graham said.

The park is expected to be completed and reopened on March 15.