Graceville mother convicted of aggravated manslaughter

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury has found a Graceville mother guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child on Tuesday.

The second and final day of Lisette Taylor’s trial has come to a close and ended with a guilty verdict.

Taylor was on trial for manslaughter after her two and half week old baby, Chilo, died while under her care back in 2017.

In court on Tuesday, 14th Judicial Circuit investigator, Dave Edmunson, testified that Taylor admitted to ingesting meth twice the day before her baby died.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Laboratory Analyst, Lisa Rohe, took the stand to testify about Taylor’s drug use.

She said the drug’s half-life may be an indicator of how much Taylor potentially ingested before her baby died and may explain why the amount in her blood was higher than a therapeutic level at the time.

“Every 10 hours, half the amount in your system is eliminated,” Rohe said. “So if this was taken over 24 hours or 2 days prior, it would have had to have been a huge amount.”

According to testimony from witnesses, Taylor slept for 10 hours straight the day the baby died.

Rohe said meth use can leaf to extreme exhaustion.

In the medical examiner’s testimony, he said the baby did not have drugs in her system at the time of her death.

He said she died as a result of an unsafe sleeping environment.

Aggravated manslaughter is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.