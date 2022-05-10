PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A historical sailing schooner that was damaged during Hurricane Michael is officially being rebuilt.

Panama City commissioners approved the short-term lease of the St. Andrews School pavilion for the Governor Stone rebuild project.

Friends of the Governor Stone, Inc. has spent the last three years raising $150,000 to obtain a $1.5 million dollar FEMA Historical Grant to rebuild the boat.

The short-term lease is up to 2 years for the St. Andrews school pavilion.

Friends of Governor Stone, Inc. President Colleen Reilly said it was important to them to have the sailing vessel rebuilt in the Panama City area.

“We are very excited that the city has allowed us to use this property and that we are looking forward to rebuilding her and getting her back on the water,” Reilly said.

Their goal is to have the Governor Stone back on the water just in time for her 146th birthday in October 2023.

“There are not many boats that are left that are this old. This being a historic schooner it traveled up the Apalachicola River and it was used as a mail ship,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “It has had so many uses over the years and so this is a very important piece of protecting our history and through that we will be able to teach future generations what sacrifices were made by previous generations to get us where we are today.”