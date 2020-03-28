Governor Ron DeSantis holds Saturday Briefing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)-- One person is dead and another was left critically injured after an early morning crash on Saturday. The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on State Road 20 just west of Ebro.

A Ford F-150 truck was driving westbound on State Road 20 as another F-150 was driving east bound. Florida Highway patrol offers on scene told News 13 the trucks hit head on when one crossed over the center line.