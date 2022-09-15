PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist stopped by Bay County Thursday afternoon.

Around 75 voters gathered at the Gallery of Art in downtown Panama City to hear the former Governor speak.

Crist said if elected governor, he will work to lower power bills that have skyrocketed in the last couple of years.

He also said DeSantis’ decision to send migrant children to Massachusetts was horrific.

“Horrific, horrific,” Crist said. “It’s embarrassing to be in a state where that’s our Governor. It really is. I mean he is so misrepresenting the true goodness of Florida with what he does every single day.”