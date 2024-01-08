PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There is the potential of severe weather in the forecast and a possibility across the Panhandle Monday and Tuesday.

The weather could bring destructive winds and tornadoes.

As local officials make announcements about closures we will have them here. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Court houses closed: Please be advised that all courthouses in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties will be closed Tuesday morning, January 9th.

Bay, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington County Courthouse will be reopen at 12:00 Noon Central on Tuesday afternoon, January 9th.

Gulf County will reopen at 1:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday afternoon.

Panama City delayed opening: Please be advised on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the offices of the City of Panama City will have a delayed opening at noon (12 p.m.) due to the inclement weather forecasted.

The City Commission Meeting that was originally planned for 8 a.m. on January 9 has been delayed to 1 p.m. The Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund Board of Directors and Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Broad Meetings will follow the City Commission Meeting.

All meetings will take place at the Bay County Government Center, which can be found at 840 W. 11th Street. Additionally, the meetings will be broadcasted live on the City’s website, https://www.panamacity.gov/369/Live-Stream.

Washington County

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed until noon tomorrow, January 9th, 2024.

The City of Chipley offices will be closed until noon tomorrow, January 9th, 2024.

Residents who need to report road obstructions should contact the Washington County EOC at 850-638-6203. To report downed power lines please contact your local power company.

Bay County

Due to the expected bad weather overnight and into the morning, the Bay County M.B. Miller Pier will close at midnight Jan. 8 and reopen at noon Jan. 9.

The Russell-Fields City Pier is closing at midnight and reopening at Noon Tuesday.