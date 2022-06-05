PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2022 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Festival wrapped up tonight after four days of live country music and fun.

Over 20,000 people a day attended the festival.

But tonight’s headliner, Brooks and Dunn, wasn’t the biggest name there, Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance for the second year in a row speaking to the crowd for a few minutes.

“This state is free because we’ve led and we’ve made the decisions to keep it free,” Gov. DeSantis said. “That can change very quickly with each of these elections so what I want to ask all of you to do is join our efforts this November to keep this state free.”

Back in 2021, Gulf Coast Jam was the first major music festival to be held in the United States since the pandemic began, DeSantis applauded the festival for going on.

This was the first year Gulf Coast Jam has been four nights, which organizers did in celebration of the festival’s 10th anniversary this year.

Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said they will continue the four days going forward.

Also new this year is a 64-foot-long thrust which connects to the stage and allows the artists to walk out into the crowd for a more interactive experience.

There were 30 musical acts this year with Brett Young, Old Dominion and Florida Georgia headlining the event.