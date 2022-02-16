PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Panhandle residents have voiced their concerns about struggles to pay their power bill thanks to a massive rate hike from FPL.

FPL has said that the rate hike was necessary and an unusual situation caused by “cold weather, new rates and tiering structure, and increased cost of fuel.”

On Tuesday Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to reporter questions about the issue.

“Well, obviously when you have the prices rising through everything, it’s a huge burden on people to be able to see gas bills, energy bills, all this stuff go,” DeSantis said. “You know my view is, you know we want to have affordable energy in the state of Florida and we’re committed to doing that and and and that’s where we’re going to be on that.”

Meanwhile, customers have been gathering signatures for online petitions on the matter. FPL said the rates will come down, in about four years.