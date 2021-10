Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron Desantis came to Bay County to commemorate the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael coming up.

On October 10, 2018, Northwest Florida was devastated by the tropical storm that turned into a Category 5 hurricane.

On Friday, Gov. Desantis announced $3.1 million going to NorthWest Florida for hurricane recovery. He said this is just a drop in the bucket compared to the $1.5 billion total provided since the hurricane.