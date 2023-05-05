PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis covered a lot of ground during an interview in Panama City Thursday.

DeSantis answered critics who say he’s only accelerating the pace of executions to show the nation he’s tough on crime. He spoke at length about Wednesday’s execution of a Bay County man. He signed Daryl Brian Barwick’s death warrant early last month.

Barwick, 56, killed 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt at her Springfield apartment in 1986. Barwick stabbed Wendt 37 times when he was 19. He spent 37 years on death row before the state carried out his death sentence.

“He actually apologized to the victims which a lot of these guys don’t do,” DeSantis said. “A lot of these guys you know are very defiant about their atrocities, but it’s a sad thing that has to happen.”

Barwick’s execution drew the usual anti-death penalty protestors to the Florida state prison in Raiford. One of them suggested that Florida’s governors have used executions for political gain.

“Over the years we’ve had different administrations in Tallahassee who have been at this with more gusto than others and so our current administration is trying to reach a kind of fever pitch here to do this with even more regularity,” said Fred Ruse, a former Catholic priest who was outside the prison protesting the death sentence Wednesday.

Which governor has executed the most inmates?

Gov. Rick Scott sent 28 inmates to the execution chamber.

Gov. Jeb Bush executed 21 inmates.

Gov. Lawton Chiles executed 18 people.

Gov. Bob Graham, who signed the first death warrant in 1979, executed 16 people. They all served eight years.

Gov. Bob Martinez sent nine people to the death chamber during one term.

Charlie Crist executed 5 inmates during his single term.

DeSantis only executed two people during his first four years.

“We did it when we came in. Then we had a case that got into court and then someone else claimed they did it and this,” DeSantis said. “And it just took time, and I was in a situation where I thought that the guy on death row was guilty but I also thought you know the public has to have confidence in this, so that kind of took time. Then we had covid and some other stuff so it kind of slid a little bit because of those two factors.”

But DeSantis has already executed three people during the first four months of his second term.

“The problem is last year we didn’t want to do it thinking, ‘Oh it’s an election year’ and we’re trying to do that. So we said, ‘Let’s just get through the election,'” DeSantis said. “Wo we’re trying to get on a more normal pace with some of this.”

The backlog is large. 297 people currently sit on Florida’s death row. Of the nine Bay County men sentenced to death since 1976, Barwick is the only one to have been executed. Two others have died of natural causes while waiting to be executed.

Charles Kenneth Foster who arrived at Raiford in October of 1975, died in December of 2020 after 45 years on death row. James Armando Card spent 39 years on death row before dying in April of 2021. That leaves six men still awaiting execution.

Kayle Bates has been on death row for 40 years. Mark Geralds for 32 years. Roderick Orme for 30 years. Paul Everett for 20 years. Robert Bailey for 17 years and Matthew Caylor for 13 years.

“I do believe when the victims’ families have this situation and it takes decades to get justice and that’s wrong,” DeSantis said. “So we’re doing what we can to make sure that the justice is not denied in these cases, so we’ll continue to do that and unfortunately there’s some really really bad apples that are sitting on death row and this is the law of the land, we’re going to make sure that it’s followed.”

Executions were slowed in Florida after a 2004 US Supreme Court decision, found the state’s method of imposing the death penalty was unconstitutional. The state made changes, but on Monday DeSantis signed a new capital punishment bill into law, which reverses many of those changes.

That means it will almost certainly end up back before the US Supreme Court.