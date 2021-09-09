Gov. Ron DeSantis brings over $1 million in funding to Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FLA. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Walton County Courthouse on Thursday, dropping off $1.125 million in funding.

Two grants will be used to supply broadband internet across the county, and for job growth. $625,000 will be used to ensure broadband throughout the county.

Walton County is currently in phase one of a four-step process to make broadband internet available for all. The project is expected to be completed in June 2022, Walton County officials said.

“We just try to evaluate the projects that we think will have the best impact,” DeSantis said. “And so the project here in Walton County, we think, I mean honestly the money’s great but we think the impact is going to be far greater than the amount of investment we’re putting in.”

The remaining $500,000 of funding will be used for water and sewer improvements.

“First $500,000 from the job growth grant fund will fund roadway water and sewer infrastructure improvements at the Woodland commerce park,” DeSantis said. “Which will benefit businesses within the industrial park areas, and will attract companies that will create more high paying jobs in fields like modular home and aircraft manufacturing.”

Officials expect both projects to contribute to growth throughout the county.

“Jobs can’t be created if businesses can’t have access to broadband and be able to help with their daily intake and outtake,” Dana Eagle, Florida Secretary of Department of Economic Opportunity said.