BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local government and education leaders are examining the new state budget to see what it holds for them.

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $3 billion in appropriations but left more than 50 million dollars in Bay County projects.

One that did make the cut is $5 million dollars for Gulf Coast State College which will allow the college to expand its nursing program.

The money will renovate the old Asbell Business Building into additional space for the nursing program.

It will allow the college to double the number of nursing students.



“We are really fortunate in this legislative session that we were able to get some funding to do remodeling of the building,” Gulf Coast State College President Dr. John Holdnak said. “Nursing has become a big issue in the country, a big issue in Florida and is rapidly becoming a big issue in Bay County, Florida.”

Dr. Holdnak said the program expansion will help fill a statewide nursing shortage.

“A hospital is coming to town there will be another major hospital in size as it grows and the college is involved in supporting the county over a long period of time and supporting the entire geographic region over a long period of time and things like starting a new program, those are not a one or two-year commitment, those are a decade long commitment,” Dr. Holdnak said.

Gulf Coast also received $3 million to buy land across the street from the college.

Dr. Holdnak said he worked closely with Florida Representative Jay Trumbull to get these appropriations.

“You know we are seeing some massive growth in our community and we just don’t have enough people that have the correct skills to be able to do some of these jobs,” Florida Representative Jay Trumbull said. “So people like Haney or Gulf Coast some resources to be able to train the right kinds of employees for our businesses here in the community, I think will springboard us and set us apart from many other communities across the state.”

Dr. Holdnak said these projects will give the college room for growth and expansion over the next few decades.