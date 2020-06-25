Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints replacement for Judge Michael Overstreet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced eight judicial appointments on Wednesday, including one in our area, the 14th judicial circuit.

Lynn Haven resident William Henry is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Overstreet.

Henry is an attorney for Burke, Blue, Hutchinson, Smith, Zimmerman, Burke, Henry & Masters, p.a.

He previously served as an associate for Fowler, White, Boggs & Banker.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Residents continue to fight the rezoning of a residential area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents continue to fight the rezoning of a residential area"

Jackson County sees a shift in voter registration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County sees a shift in voter registration"

Jackson County approves Freedom Springs Triathlon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County approves Freedom Springs Triathlon"

COVID-19's impact on the brain

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's impact on the brain"

The Confederate flag will remain outside the Walton County courthouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Confederate flag will remain outside the Walton County courthouse"

New Panama City Beach Fire Station

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Panama City Beach Fire Station"
More Local News