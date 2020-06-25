Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints replacement for Judge Michael Overstreet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced eight judicial appointments on Wednesday, including one in our area, the 14th judicial circuit.

Lynn Haven resident William Henry is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Overstreet.

Henry is an attorney for Burke, Blue, Hutchinson, Smith, Zimmerman, Burke, Henry & Masters, p.a.

He previously served as an associate for Fowler, White, Boggs & Banker.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.