BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in the Panhandle for his third trip since the fires started to talk about the wildfires.

DeSantis held a press conference to announce that the state will be providing $6.1 million of funding and additional resources to help fire victims get back on their feet at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center.

As a result of the Adkins Avenue wildfire, two homes were total losses and many homes were damaged.

DeSantis said families and businesses that were impacted by the wildfires will be able to apply for the funding.

“Individuals that were displaced or whose homes were damaged in Bay, Calhoun and Gulf counties will be able to apply for this funding that will help with items such as food, temporary housing, daycare costs, transportation assistance as well as HVAC, electric as well as other utility repair costs,” Desantis said.

Desantis said the Department of Children and Families has also formed a Family Resource Support Center located at the Bay County Fairgrounds for those displaced by the wildfires.

“DCF also has staff who are devoted to responding to the mental health needs of the community including first responders and children. This whole area has been through a lot in the past 3 years starting with Hurricane Michael we need to make sure they take care of themselves as they take care of others,” DeSantis said.

If you believe you may be eligible, you may contact the CAA serving the county in which you live to learn more about assistance programs.

For CSBG assistance, Bay County residents may contact the Tri-County Community Action Agency, 302 North Oklahoma Street, Bonifay, Florida 32425, (850) 547-3689.

For LIHEAP Assistance, Bay County residents may contact the Bay County Council on Aging, 1116 Frankford Avenue, Panama City, Florida 32401, (850) 769-3468.

Calhoun and Gulf County residents may visit the Capital Area Community Action Agency, 309 Office Plaza Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32301, (850) 222-2043.