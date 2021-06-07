Gov. Ron DeSantis amps up Gulf Coast Jam crowd

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The final day of Gulf Coast Jam wrapped with a Luke Bryan concert and comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis pointed out that Gulf Coast Jam was the first major music festival to be held in the United States since the COVID pandemic began.

“I am proud that Florida is hosting the largest concert since the pandemic began, right here in Panama City Beach. And the only reason we’re doing that is because Florida chose freedom over Fauci-ism,” DeSantis said. “So, I hope everyone enjoys themselves, but seeing all the great folks having a good time, my message for other states and other countries is open your states, open your schools, let people live their lives. Don’t make them wear a mask!”

DeSantis wrapped up by shaking hands and signing autographs.