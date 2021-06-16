Gov. DeSantis says Florida will support Texas and Arizona in securing southern border

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the state will be offering additional law enforcement in helping secure the southern border.
The announcement was made at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter to the governors of the 48 other states asking them to send additional law enforcement staff and resources to help patrol their states’ borders with Mexico.
“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”
Florida is the first state to assist both Texas and Arizona.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, last month there were more than 180,000 illegal immigrants caught attempting entry along the Southwest Border.
The following sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement agencies have already committed to sending aid:
- The Florida Highway Patrol
- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement
- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Bay County Sheriff’s Office
- Brevard County Sheriff’s Office
- Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
- Holmes County Sheriff’s Office
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office
- Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
- Pasco County Sheriff’s Office
- Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office
- Walton County Sheriff’s Office
DeSantis said at this time an exact role has not been provided for Florida law enforcement but have been told it would be for a minimum of 16 days.