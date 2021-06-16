Gov. DeSantis says Florida will support Texas and Arizona in securing southern border

FILE – In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump’s acolytes, if the former president doesn’t run again. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the state will be offering additional law enforcement in helping secure the southern border.

The announcement was made at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter to the governors of the 48 other states asking them to send additional law enforcement staff and resources to help patrol their states’ borders with Mexico.

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

Florida is the first state to assist both Texas and Arizona.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, last month there were more than 180,000 illegal immigrants caught attempting entry along the Southwest Border.

The following sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement agencies have already committed to sending aid:

The Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Walton County Sheriff’s Office

DeSantis said at this time an exact role has not been provided for Florida law enforcement but have been told it would be for a minimum of 16 days.