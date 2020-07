WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Wewahitchka man is behind bars after driving away from an Okaloosa County car dealer ship after paying for a Porche with a check he printed at home.

Casey William Kelley was arrested Wednesday by the Walton County Sheriff's Office for grand theft of a motor vechile and uttering a false bank note and attempting to purchase Rolex watches with a bad check.