Gov. DeSantis extends State of Emergency for areas affected by Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — For many local residents living through the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, it can still feel like a state of emergency, and on Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis made it official.

The governor signed an executive order extending the state of emergency for an additional 60 days in 14 counties affected by last year’s storm, including Bay, Jackson, and Franklin counties.

On his official Twitter account, the governor tweeted that extending the state of emergency will ensure regulatory burdens don’t impede recovery efforts.

