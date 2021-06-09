Gov. DeSantis announces awards for two projects in the Panhandle

FILE – In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump’s acolytes, if the former president doesn’t run again. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — More than $324,000 has been awarded through the Florida Defense Support Task Force (FDSTF) Grant Program for two projects in the Panhandle.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the money will go to strengthen veteran suicide prevention and to fund the Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild, according to the news release.

The awards were given to the Northeast Florida Firewatch Council and Bay County Commissioners.

According to the release, Bay County was awarded a $164,277 defense grant, which will allow for continued support in helping facilitate the beddown of new F-35 and possible MQ-9 missions at Tyndall.

This grant combined with the previous awards in 2020 result in a 1.5 million dollar commitment to Florida’s defense communities.

