Goodwill Outlet rebuilding in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The CEO of Goodwill Industries announced Thursday they will rebuild the outlet store and warehouse in Springfield.

The rebuild will bring 50 new jobs to the area.

Unlike normal Goodwill stores, the outlet stores sell clothing and other items by the pound.

Goodwill used to be a tenant in the shopping center and they’ve now purchased the land and rebuilding on it.

Goodwill estimated this is a $2.5 million investment between the land and construction.

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said the city is still in recovery mode and said anytime a new facility opens or rebuilds, it is an improvement.

“That’s gonna bring a boost to not only the morale, but also the economy because people are going to start coming back in and buying again,” Hammond said.

Goodwill said the construction should take about four months to complete.

